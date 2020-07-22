Ghana: Legon Cities Board Chair Donates to Psychiatric Hospital, Orphanage

22 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Board Chairman of Ghana's premier league side Legon Cities, Mr Richard K. Atikpo, has donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Rising Star and Potters Village Orphanage at Dodowa and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Accra on the occasion of his birthday last Friday.

Mr Atikpo, who is also the Board Chair of Lemla Group which includes Legon Cities FC, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy and others, donated items including bags of rice, cartons of Milo, milk, oil, biscuits, beverages, student mattresses and cash.

Presenting the items, General Manager of the Group, Martin Agboyo, said that the donation was an act by the Board Chair to support the vulnerable and to give back to society in these very difficult times of COVID-19 as well as enabling the children realise their potential in future.

He pledged to support young football talents within the institutions to develop their full potentials as well as refurbish the Potters Village Orphanage.

Heads of the three institutions who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Group and pledged to use the items for the benefit of the children and inmates at the hospital.

They also made passionate appeal to the Group to further strengthen its support to the orphanages and the hospital at large.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.