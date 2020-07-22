Ghana: 'GFA Ready to Comply With CAS Verdict'

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it is ready to comply with the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in respect of its case with failed GFA presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei.

CAS was scheduled to communicate their verdict on the case on July 17. However, the ruling was postponed to August 4, 2020 in pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.

The final verdict may have dire consequences on the current GFA administration should the decision go the way of Mr Osei, who as part of his reliefs, is seeking that the results of the last FA presidential elections be declared null and void for fresh elections to be held.

However, if CAS throws out the case, the Kurt Okraku-led administration will continue to serve his four-year term as GFA President.

Speaking on the expectant outcome of the case at the weekend, the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, said as an association, they are not expectant.

"We know the procedure at CAS and this is not our first time. We are a football association and we expect to have cases at CAS.

"As of now, we are not expecting anything from CAS until whatever comes. We are focused on our work. If the decision comes, we will pick it and comply with it and that is all."

It will be recalled that Mr Osei dragged the GFA to CAS following what he claimed was an unfair disqualification of his candidacy in the 2019 GFA Presidential elections.

The Elections Committee of the then Normalisation Committee disqualified him from contesting the elections on the grounds that he failed to pay the 10 per cent mandatory fee to the GFA, following the transfer of his player Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side KRC Genk.