Namibia: Dawn Diergaardt Stands Strong

Veteran fashion designer Dawn Diergaardt is currently hard at work putting the final touches to his latest collection 'We Stand Strong' under his popular brand 'The Break of Dawn'.

Launched in 2003, Diergaardt says the brand aimed to encourage people to believe in their dreams.

"My main objective for the brand was to give the public a chance to follow what they are passionate about. As a fashion designer it has always been my dream to dress Michelle McLean, and that dream came true. My story is proof that no dream is too big to be realised," he says.

Diergaardt, who was born at Mariental, says his latest collection was inspired by Namibia's vast diversity and unity as a nation.

"I mostly used Ondelela material and added glitz and glam to make classic pieces. I did the collection to showcase the material from Namibia which we can use to identify ourselves," he says.

"People can also look forward to the use of beads on the garments, which work as jewellery and body pieces as well. Part of the collection are masks, bringing a classic and modern look, since wearing masks is the new normal," he says.

"It was hard to get hold of materials and accessories that I needed to finish the collection, and I still have a few touches I want to add before the launch in September.

"State of emergency regulations have also made it difficult for models to come in for fittings, which caused some delays, but we somehow managed," Diergaardt says.