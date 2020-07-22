Tanzania: Ministers Among Bigwigs Outpaced By New Blood in CCM Primaries

Dar es Salaam — The number of notable political heavyweights, who did not make it to first positions in the CCM primaries, ballooned yesterday as new blood likely found their way into the ruling party's hierarchy.

Former Bunda Urban MP and cabinet minister Stephen Wasira was one of the notable casualties in the ruling party's primaries.

The list also included current Information minister Harrison Mwakyembe and Jumanne Maghembe. Mr Wasira bagged 115 votes to come out as a runner-up to Robert Maboto who garnered 140 votes.

Dr Mwakyembe came third in his Kyela Constituency when he secured 252 votes while Ally Jumbe emerged the most preferred aspirant, bagging 502 votes.

Hunter Mwakifuna came second with 288 votes, Prof Maghembe, who has been MP for Mwanga for four consecutive terms, came second after receiving 130 votes, below Joseph Tadayo who bagged 176 votes. Shabibu Mruma came third with 56 votes.

Other crashed names were from the Kawe constituency where former Chadema secretary general Vincent Mashinji got two votes and former Moshi District Commissioner Kipi Warioba got three.

Former Member of the East African Parliament Angella Kasiga came second with 85, tailing the winner Furaha Dominic who won with 101 votes.

Other beaten heavyweights also included former Kilombero lawmaker Peter Lijualikali who defected from Chadema to the ruling party, he came tenth after getting five votes from the members.

The constituency winner was Abubakari Asenga with 368 votes Former Dodoma Urban district commissioner Patrobas Katambi is also among the nomination losers with only 12 votes at Shinyanga constituency.

Former Monduli Member of Parliament Julius Kalanga was also defeated in the nominations after Fred Lowassa won with 244 votes compared to his 162.

Ex-Babati Urban MP Paulina Gekul nomination votes after attaining 61 votes compared to the winner Esther Mahawe 91 and Werema Chambiri 77.

Makongoro Nyerere who has held several positions in the country including Arusha MP, Eala and was among 42 Presidential candidates in 2015, attained only five votes in Butiama constituency and his broth- er Madaraka Nyerere got two votes.