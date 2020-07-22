Africa: 2020 Honorific Distinctions - No Award for Talented Players

The Ballon d'Or, awarded annually to the world's best footballer, will not take place this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It has been a rather empty year for sports lovers in the world. This is due to the absence of the prestigious award ceremonies that brought fame and glory to players and their countries. The Ballon d'Or, awarded annually to the world's best footballer, will not take place this year due to the lack of sufficiently level playing field caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has created serious health dangers which have had an impact on the football world. The awarding of the Ballon d'Or has become one of the biggest nights in the footballing calendar, with winning the prize seen by players as the pinnacle of excellence in the sport. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the current holder after claiming his sixth Ballon d'Or back in December. Lionel Messi won the trophy in the men's category last year, while US striker Megan Rapinoe won the women's category.

The cancellation of the Ballon d'Or is testimony of the effect of the coronavirus to the footballing world. Recently, the annual CAF Award ceremony that rewarded Africa's best players was also cancelled during the videoconference of CAF Executive Committee meeting on June 30, 2020. That also was seen as a disappointment for players who were longing for at least a continental title. Following the present health condition, France Football preferred not to give the prestigious award to avoid injustices and lack of credibility in the choice of votes. The cancellation of the Ballon d'Or by organisers has come as big blow as many contenders had been dreaming of winning the trophy this year. This is the first time the event will not be held after 64 years. It is always a special moment for football lovers to watch the best footballers rewarded. Some talk of Messi, Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, among others who stood a better chance of winning the award. From the cancellation, it means that both Messi and Rapinoe will conserve their titles for another 12 months.