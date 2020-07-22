Cameroon: Economy Parliamentary Networks - Fostering Corresponding Economic Growth

Through their activities, they seek the development of the nation with positive impacts on the livelihood of citizens.

Amongst the different parliamentary networks that exist at the National Assembly and the Senate of Cameroon, are more than ten involved in advancing the socio-economic development of the country. These networks organise activities during and out of parliamentary sessions to educate the population on innovative opportunities.

Some of these specialised parliamentary networks whose activities impact the lives of Cameroonians include the Parliamentary Network to Promote the Creation of Enterprises, Road Safety Awareness Parliamentary Network, Network of Parliamentarians for the Promotion of Investment and Partnership Accords, (REPICOP), Network of Parliamentarians on Telecommunications and ICTs ( REPATIC), and the Parliamentary Network on the Evaluation, Valorisation and Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in view of the Emergence of Cameroon (PADEV-CAM).

During the June session of Parliament, some of these networks organised seminars, sensitisation forums and other educational enriching get-togethers. The Network of Parliamentarians to Accompany Socio-economic Actors in the Informal and Agro-pastoral sectors with access to Water and Energy (REP-SIAP) under the coordination of its President, Hon. Salmana Amadou Ali during their last forum on July 2, 2020 said has the primary goal is fostering good agricultural practices by ensuring access to water and energy of those in the sector, an activity which they say is being practiced by an estimated 80 per cent of the population practice for feeding and business.

On July 8, 2020, the Parliamentary Network for Insurance Promotion, abbreviated REPPAS meeting in a deliberative session under the supervision of its Coordinator, Hon. Djeumeni Benilde adopted its plan of action for 2020-2021 which will facilitate the execution of their activities nationwide.

Within the framework of promoting job creation in Cameroon, the parliamentary network for the Promotion of Social and Solidarity Economy in a general assembly on July 8, led by its President, Hon. Douvaouissa Aissa, reflected on measures to stimulate the social economy. In order to attain defined objectives within stipulated timeframes, these specialised networks work in collaboration with government and other stakeholders involved in the sector.