Cameroon: Parliament - Specialised Networks Create Impact

The parliamentary networks in diverse fields do not only create impact through their advocacy but are very often on the field to carry out activities with the population.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril during the closing plenary sitting of the June 2020 ordinary session of the House on July 9, 2020 disclosed that there were at least 25 specialised networks in the National Assembly. The networks, he said, once more came to the limelight during the session through organising seminars, workshops and general assemblies.

The existence of the numerous parliamentary networks whose membership cuts across the National Assembly and the Senate are eloquent proof that the Members of the National Assembly and Senators, besides their main missions of legislating on laws and overseeing government actions do care about the daily lives of the populations and would want to use every means to improve on their living conditions. The various networks through seminars and workshops with ministerial departments and Cameroon's partners in their areas of activities have often come up with conclusions, resolutions and recommendations. It is for this reason that the House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril called on their leaders to put in place follow up mechanisms for these resolutions and recommendations. These networks carry out activities which enable them to be grouped under politics, economy, environment and human rights in its diverse ramifications.

The populations of certain localities and some sections of the population may not really know the mission of parliament but would forever remember parliament for activities carried in out in their localities. For instance, in the ninth legislative period of the National Assembly, members of the Pan African Parliamentarians' Network on Climate Change (PAPNECC) combed some regions of the country with the tree-planting crusade. The House Speaker, used to be personally present in these crusades and used the opportunities to also share with local administrative, religious and traditional authorities. Also on the lips of most Cameroonians is the creation and first activities of the Parliamentary Network on the Diaspora, Decentralisation and Cross-border Cooperation (REP-COD). Under the chairperson of Hon. Louis Henri Ngantcha, the network that opts to stand as a bridge between Cameroon and members of its Diaspora, brought together cabinet ministers, parliamentarians and experts in a workshop on July 8, 2020 to brainstorm on the theme, " Diaspora: An asset for Cameroon." Its leaders have taken their advocacy mission to different ministries and partners.

Other specialised networks whose impacts are being felt both in Parliament and on the field include the Parliamentary Network for the Sustainable Management of the Central African Forest Ecosystems (REPAR), Cameroon Parliamentary Women's Network, Parliamentary Network for Promotion of Youths ( Esperence Jeunesse), Parliamentary Network to Promote the creation of Enterprises, among others. Cameroon Tribune is therefore interested in the presentation of the networks per sector of activity, their activities and impact on the field.