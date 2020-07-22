Cameroon: Brenda Tabe - the Goal Poacher !

The 16-year-old striker is hopeful that next season AWA FC will be champions of Cameroon.

Brenda Tabe Ebika is arguably the most talented player in the AWA FC. The 16-year-old striker has her limit in the sky. Her performance has won admiration from many fans. Brenda Tabe is a rising football talent. She came to the limelight in 2018 when she was playing for Lekie FC Obala. During that time she was the top scorer of the Centre Regional League scoring 27 goals in 13 matches. Brenda has scored 20 goals in competitive games for club and country this season. During the return leg preliminary qualifiers for the U-17 Women's World Cup against Sao Tome and Principe that took place in Yaounde, Brenda Tabe scored three goals in a 10-0 aggregate win. Brenda Table emerged second top scorer in the national women's league with 17 goals in 13 league appearances.

During the present situation of the Coronavirus, Brenda Tabe still has a heart for her team AWA FC. In order to keep her in form Brenda says she has personal training sessions in a small field around her compound. She said every morning she plays with a ball and jumping ropes and sometimes she goes and plays with neigbours in the evening just to keep her form. Brenda Tabe said training is not the best as she does not train with her team mates. She said her goal was for her club to be awarded the championship title but unfortunately her team could not be the best due to the deadly Coronavirus. She said she hopes that next season AWA FC will be champions of Cameroon.