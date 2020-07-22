Malawi: Council Officials Advised to Engage Communities in Formulation of Development Plans

2 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — , 2020.Principal Economist in the ministry of Local government and rural development, Moses Zuze, has urged extension workers in Salima to be champions of decentralization by empowering communities to come up with projects that will reflect their aspirations.

He made the remarks when he closed a week-long training for extension workers and district council officials on formulation of Village Action Plans (VAPs) with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Zuze said Village Action Plans are an important tool in any development of a district since they feed into a five-year District Development Plan (DDP).

Said Zuze: "We want to develop DDPs and the training we have just had for extension workers, is important because they are the ones that are going to get the views from the community so that they should be part and parcel of the formulation process of VAPs."

According to Zuze, the Decentralization Policy demands that councils formulate DDPs based on community needs which he said can only be done through engagement of village development committees (VDCs) to come up with plans and projects that reflect their aspirations.

He said it is a requirement that each council should have a district development plan as well as Social Economic Plan (SEP) describing the two documents as tools that help districts to develop.

"DDP and SEP are important documents because they help councils implement projects that are community driven and that is why we encourage them to have these two tools.

"When they do not have SEP and DDP that would mean losing focus in terms of development projects because one can just sit down and come up with a list of development projects that are not people centered," he noted.

Director of Planning and Development for Salima, Kelvin Harawa said the district will make sure that it formulates its development plans in line with the Decentralization Policy which he said dictates the bottom up approach.

"We are very ready to do that. We have just been trained in the formulation processes for one week. What is required of us is that from here we go straight to the villages to start the formulation of the VAPs.

"As you know that local assemblies are decentralized, the extension workers will ensure that the communities are involved because this will also help instill a sense of ownership for development projects' sustainability," said Harawa.

Salima district is currently in a process of formulating Social Economic Profile (SEP) and District Development Plan (DDP).

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.