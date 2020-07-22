Malawi: Council Officials Advised to Engage Communities in Formulation of Development Plans

Salima — , 2020.Principal Economist in the ministry of Local government and rural development, Moses Zuze, has urged extension workers in Salima to be champions of decentralization by empowering communities to come up with projects that will reflect their aspirations.

He made the remarks when he closed a week-long training for extension workers and district council officials on formulation of Village Action Plans (VAPs) with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Zuze said Village Action Plans are an important tool in any development of a district since they feed into a five-year District Development Plan (DDP).

Said Zuze: "We want to develop DDPs and the training we have just had for extension workers, is important because they are the ones that are going to get the views from the community so that they should be part and parcel of the formulation process of VAPs."

According to Zuze, the Decentralization Policy demands that councils formulate DDPs based on community needs which he said can only be done through engagement of village development committees (VDCs) to come up with plans and projects that reflect their aspirations.

He said it is a requirement that each council should have a district development plan as well as Social Economic Plan (SEP) describing the two documents as tools that help districts to develop.

"DDP and SEP are important documents because they help councils implement projects that are community driven and that is why we encourage them to have these two tools.

"When they do not have SEP and DDP that would mean losing focus in terms of development projects because one can just sit down and come up with a list of development projects that are not people centered," he noted.

Director of Planning and Development for Salima, Kelvin Harawa said the district will make sure that it formulates its development plans in line with the Decentralization Policy which he said dictates the bottom up approach.

"We are very ready to do that. We have just been trained in the formulation processes for one week. What is required of us is that from here we go straight to the villages to start the formulation of the VAPs.

"As you know that local assemblies are decentralized, the extension workers will ensure that the communities are involved because this will also help instill a sense of ownership for development projects' sustainability," said Harawa.

Salima district is currently in a process of formulating Social Economic Profile (SEP) and District Development Plan (DDP).