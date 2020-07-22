Malawi: Three Die, Six Injured in Salima Road Accident

2 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — , 2020. Three unidentified passengers died while six others sustained various degrees of injuries in Salima on Sunday following a road accident that involved a blue saloon Toyota Avanza motor vehicle registration number BP5673.

Salima Police Publicist, Jacob Khembo said the accident occurred around 16:30 pm along the Salima-Nkhotakota road and that police are yet to identify all the three deceased and the six that have been injured.

Khembo said the driver of the motor vehicle was coming from the direction of Nkhotakota heading towards Salima with eleven passengers on board.

"Upon arrival at Mbuna village in the area of Traditional Authority Khombedza, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding and went to the extreme nearside of the road where it overturned.

Due to the impact, nine unknown casualties were rushed to Salima district hospital. Two unknown male passengers and one young female passenger were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital while six unknown casualties are still receiving medical attention," said Khembo.

Meanwhile, police is appealing to the general public to report to any police station of any missing relative who was travelling on Sunday from Nkhotakota to Salima.

He also advised drivers to observe speed limit when driving on the country's roads.

