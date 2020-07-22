Zimbabwe: I'm Not in Hiding - Mayor

22 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare mayor councillor Herbert Gomba has refuted claims that he is in hiding following the arrests of top managers fingered in a US$1 million land scam.

Mayor Gomba indicated that he would be going to have a kidney operation in South Africa.

The director of housing and community services Addmore Nhekairo, his predecessor and now acting director human and capital resources Matthew Marara are among top council officials arrested over alleged illicit land deals.

His deputy, councillor Enock Mupamawonde is the acting mayor.

Quizzed over his whereabouts yesterday, Cllr Gomba said he was taking a short break.

He said depending on doctors' advice he might be absent from office for about two or three months.

