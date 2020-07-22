Zimbabwe: Franco Slomo's Former Guitarist Releases Album

Francis "Franco Slomo" Dhaka's former bass guitarist Prince Promise Wezulu has released his debut six-track album titled "Ndezvemoyo" that carries love themes as inspired by societal settings.

Songs on the album include "Sarura Wako", title track "Ndezvemoyo", "Wapedzahama", "Ngatitangidze", "Wandakanda" and "Zunza Zunza"

The Chegutu-based singer revealed in an interview that he was in good books with Franco Slomo and cherished the days and moments when he was still with the band Extra Kwazvose.

Wezulu said releasing his debut album backed by Extra Vibe band was a dream come true for him.

"I am happy to have recorded this album, 'Ndezvemoyo', and as an upcoming artiste, my wish is to continue to perfect my works through more productions," he said.

"This album is a special project that introduces me to the world of showbiz, as a solo singer, having worked under other artistes' arms," he said.

"My compositions are inspired by societal issues that shape our Ubuntu and that is why the album is laden with social commentary. We need to maximise the time we have in this current lockdown and use the opportunity to write songs that can entertain people even in hard situations.

"My album explores a number of issues and I believe it will offer solutions to problems faced in the community," he said.

Wezulu, a multi-talented instrumentalist who apart from strumming a guitar can also play drums and keyboards, said his love for music dates back to his early childhood.

He said his passion grew at Hartely 2 Primary school in Chegutu where started playing marimba and drums.

"To be the artiste I am today, there are a number of people who assisted me in shaping my career who include Shame Phiri Masase who worked with Sulumani Chimbetu and our neighbour Jabulani who taught me the real guitar keys.

"As an upcoming artiste the journey is not always that rosy, but I am grateful to the likes of Laston "Save" Sadya and John Mtuda for their support towards the production of this project. I also want to appreciate my supportive parents for blessing me as they allowed me to follow my passion and also financed the production of this album," he added.

The singer's former boss Franco Slomo said he was happy to see the Wezulu growing to pursue his own journey in the music industry.

"He is talented and capable of doing great things. We worked well together and I know he is good at what he does. I wish him the best on his journey. Things are not easy in the music industry and I urge him to remain focused even when he faces difficulties. This road called music is tough and bumpy," said Franco Slomo.

As advice to fellow upcoming artistes, Wezulu said they must believe in themselves to do better in life.

"Believing in your dream, taking risks, embracing your failures and learning from your setbacks and never giving up is the way to go if one is to achieve his desires," he said.

Before releasing this latest album, Wezulu had recorded a five-track gospel album titled "Chikakarara" backed by The Messengers of Christ in 2018, but the project was aborted due to financial challenges.