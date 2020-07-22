Kenya: Another Man of the Match Accolade for Wanyama as Montreal Win

Victor Wanyama was for the second consecutive game named Montreal Impact's Man of the Match as his team edged DC United 1-0 in an MLS Is Back Tournament game played at the ESPN Wide World of Soccer Complex in Florida on Tuesday morning.

Saphir Taider scored Montreal Impact's goal in the 31st minute to give the team the much-needed victory.

But Wanyama got into an injury scare a minute later when Brazilian midfielder Felipe Martins stamped on him and play had to be temporarily stopped as medics attended to the Harambee Stars captain.

Votre Joueur Helix du match présenté par @Videotron

Your Helix Man of the match presented by Videotron

✅ 1 tir cadré 🎯

✅ 2 tacles 💥

✅ 1 interception ⛔

✅ 3 dégagements 🧹

✅ 7 récupérations 🔁

Warrior @VictorWanyama 💪🦁#IMFC #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/RgyECxjXLI

-- Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 22, 2020

Wanyama shook off the injury and continued with the game to the final whistle.

"His tackle was nowhere near the ball, he is lucky to have stayed in the game and I am lucky to be feeling okay," Wanyama said after the match.

The victory pushes Montreal to third in Group C with three points and they could qualify for the next round of the tournament as one of the four best third-place finishers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

VICTOIRE IMPACT!

Trois points cruciaux pour les Montréalais.

Three points that keep us alive.

1-0 | #MTLvDC | #IMFC pic.twitter.com/8G4IsuuXVQ

- Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) July 22, 2020

Montreal Impact have a better record than New York City FC who have the same number of points but a worse goal difference.

Wanyama and his team mates will now have to wait for the results of the other matches to be played within the week to find out if they advance to the penultimate stage of the tournament.

So you're saying there's a chance.#IMFC x #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/Gta6H88cu9

- Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2020