Kenya/Uganda: Victor Wanyama Gets East African Teammate at Montreal

21 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama will have a new East African teammate at Canadian side Montreal Impact after the team confirmed the signing of highly-rated Ugandan left-back Mustafa Kizza.

Kizza joins the club on a two-year deal with an option to extend it to three years. He will, however, remain on loan at Ugandan top-tier side Montreal Impact. The deal is reportedly worth slightly over Sh40 million.

"We are very happy to acquire one of the greatest Ugandan prospects. Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with very good center quality and great potential. He is good on free-kicks and his size will also benefit him on set pieces." Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard is quoted as saying in the club's portal.

The 20-year-old joined KCCA FC in 2017. In the 2019-20 season, he played 19 games, scored five goals and collected 12 assists.

He also started nine CAF Champions League games with the club in 2019 and 2020, scoring four goals and four assists. He has played 10 games and scored four goals for Uganda Cranes.

pic.twitter.com/n0twojFlTl

- Kizza Mustafa (@kizza_mustafa) July 21, 2020

Wanyama joined the club earlier this year from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and has become an important squad player for the struggling Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.