Kenya/Uganda: Victor Wanyama Gets East African Teammate at Montreal

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama will have a new East African teammate at Canadian side Montreal Impact after the team confirmed the signing of highly-rated Ugandan left-back Mustafa Kizza.

Kizza joins the club on a two-year deal with an option to extend it to three years. He will, however, remain on loan at Ugandan top-tier side Montreal Impact. The deal is reportedly worth slightly over Sh40 million.

"We are very happy to acquire one of the greatest Ugandan prospects. Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with very good center quality and great potential. He is good on free-kicks and his size will also benefit him on set pieces." Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard is quoted as saying in the club's portal.

The 20-year-old joined KCCA FC in 2017. In the 2019-20 season, he played 19 games, scored five goals and collected 12 assists.

He also started nine CAF Champions League games with the club in 2019 and 2020, scoring four goals and four assists. He has played 10 games and scored four goals for Uganda Cranes.

Wanyama joined the club earlier this year from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and has become an important squad player for the struggling Major League Soccer (MLS) side.