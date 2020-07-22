Kenya: Nairobi's Top Cop Says Powerful Bar Owners Are Intimidating His Officers

22 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo has said that police are having a hard time when trying to deal with bar owners who operate within the city.

Mr Ndolo said that influential bar owners have not only been opening their bars for business even past 9pm while but also threatening police officers whenever they are questioned.

"We have influential people who run these bars and threaten police officers. Once officers arrive at the joints they make calls and end up intimidating the officers," Ndolo said.

The Nairobi County top cop said that he was aware most bars in Nairobi County operate overnight and that police had been instructed to arrest such people.

Some of the areas that have been marked as notorious include Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho and Githurai. Others are Kilimani, Kawangware and South B.

This comes just days after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was arrested and arraigned in court for drinking at a club past 9pm.

Sakaja was taken to Kilimani Police Station where he allegedly threatened police officers that he would ensure they are all transferred within 24 hours.

His arrest saw the Ministry of Health order for the closure of all drinking joints across the country.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

