Liberian Association of Canada Gets Over U.S$80k COVID-19 Emergency Fund

22 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Canada — The Liberian Association of Canada has been awarded emergency funding of $80,932.50 from the Government of Canada's Emergency Community Support Fund led by Employment and Social Development Canada.

The Canadian Red Cross Society ("CRCS") is facilitating such grants available to non-profits across Canada to support their direct service delivery for those who are most vulnerable to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19. With this funding, the Liberian Association of Canada will mobilize volunteers to reach out to 100 vulnerable families with language barriers either in English and/or in French in Montreal and surrounding areas to address isolation due to COVID-19 and support food security needs.

The association will use this funding over the next four months to help address the impacts of COVID-19 felt by vulnerable Liberian families and individuals who are dealing with severe issues of food security and mental wellbeing. "As a community, the socio-economic and mental wellbeing of our community is our first and foremost priority especially during these unprecedented times of COVID.

We must ensure that the most vulnerable of us feel deeply connected to their communities through these kinds of support programs because their lives and mental health depend on it. That is why our leadership team will continue to work diligently to ensure that our community is not left hopeless in the face of the impact of COVID - 19, said Leo Nupolu Johnson, president of the Liberian Association of Canada. "At the association, the community's wellbeing is at the core of our mission, and this effort is designed to achieve just that."

The Emergency Community Support Fund is administered by the Canadian Red Cross Society ("CRCS") on behalf of the Canadian Government. As part of the Canadian Government's COVID - 19 emergency relief measures, the Fund is designed to support direct service delivery to those who are most

vulnerable to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Canada.

