Kenyan International Sidelined After Knee Surgery

Kenyan international Sidney Lokale, who features for Finish top-tier side HIFK Fotbol, has undergone knee injury and will be out of action for a while.
The forward, who is on loan to the team from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks, confirmed the development on Twitter.
Sydney lokale had a successful knee surgery yesterday and will be out for a few weeks.
Join us in wishing him a quick recovery.
The lanky forward is considered as a future prospect for the senior national team, Harambee Stars.
God above all successful knee surgery "mtoto is okay"✌️
The team recently parted ways with coach Tor Thodesen with Teemu Kankkunen and Mike Keenay taking over to steady the ship, according to a statement in the club's portal.
Lokale was absent as the team lost 3-0 to Lahti on Saturday, but fellow Kenyan international Arnold Origi was between the sticks for the entire match.
Up next for HIFK is a game against SJK Wednesday evening at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki from 8:30pm.