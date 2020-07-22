Kenyan International Sidelined After Knee Surgery

Kenyan international Sidney Lokale, who features for Finish top-tier side HIFK Fotbol, has undergone knee injury and will be out of action for a while.

The forward, who is on loan to the team from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks, confirmed the development on Twitter.

Sydney lokale had a successful knee surgery yesterday and will be out for a few weeks.

Join us in wishing him a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/RsRmkqFAMX

- Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) July 22, 2020

The lanky forward is considered as a future prospect for the senior national team, Harambee Stars.

God above all successful knee surgery "mtoto is okay"✌️ pic.twitter.com/9AQCEY4mCV

- Sydney lokale (@SydneyLokale) July 21, 2020

The team recently parted ways with coach Tor Thodesen with Teemu Kankkunen and Mike Keenay taking over to steady the ship, according to a statement in the club's portal.

Lokale was absent as the team lost 3-0 to Lahti on Saturday, but fellow Kenyan international Arnold Origi was between the sticks for the entire match.

Up next for HIFK is a game against SJK Wednesday evening at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki from 8:30pm.