Kenya: MP Ong'ondo Were Arrested for Flouting Covid-19 Rules

Police have arrested Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were for organising a public gathering in contravention of guidelines issued by the government to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

The legislator was arrested on Tuesday evening by security officers from Oyugis police station who acted on a tip off from concerned members of the public.

Mr Were is said to have been chairing a public meeting at a home in Nyangiela village in his constituency.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss some of the development projects in Kasipul.

Witnesses claimed the meeting was attended by a large crowd.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney confirmed the arrest.

She said he was taken to Oyugis police station.

"The matter is being handled by officers from the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations). He is accused of chairing a meeting that was attended by a lot of people at this time when public gathering is discouraged," the officer said.

Ms Seroney said the MP may be taken to court depending on police findings.

The police commander also warned politicians in Homa Bay against contravening government protocols.