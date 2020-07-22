Kenya: Gor Mahia Polls to Go On As Planned, Electoral Board Says

Gor Mahia's electoral board has insisted the club's elections set for early next month will go on as planned.

This comes after a section of the club's fans wrote to the board requesting cancellation of the planned elections "until some pertinent issues are addressed."

Seven Gor Mahia fans, through their lawyer Omondi Omollo, Tuesday wrote to the board calling for the cancellation of the August 8 elections citing breach of the 2010 Constitution and the club's failure to conform to the 2013 Sports Act.

The seven are Gilbert Wandera, Kulendeng Branch's Ben Agunda, Sewe Odero, Alfred Odhiambo Otieno, George Ochieng' Gombe, Meshack Odero, and Edder Jalang'o.

However, Gor Mahia Electoral Board Secretary-General, Kennedy Mbara, has dismissed the letter, saying the board has followed all the laws and protocol from the onset.

"The demand letter and any intended legal suit should have been directed to the former officials and not the board. The club's constitution was adopted before the board came into existence and we shall respond only to issues concerning our mandate," Mbara told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

Mbara has urged the fans to explore the internal dispute resolution mechanisms at the club before heading to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

'CONFLICT OF INTEREST'

"Their lawyer is a Gor Mahia member and that is conflict of interest. Some of them just registered as members the other day, and another helped draft the club's constitution they are opposing now. This issue will be dispensed with very fast in the courts because they are based on flimsy claims. They should try solving some of the issues they are raising internally," he added.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and outgoing vice-chairman Francis Wasuna have remained coy on the issue.

"It is a demand letter and I will give my view if they go to court. That is a very minor issue as they have castigated the board and copied me. Let's wait for the seven days to lapse and see their next action," Rachier, a lawyer by profession, said on Tuesday.

A section of Gor Mahia fans argue that Wasuna and Rachier are ineligible to vie in the upcoming polls as they have already served two terms.

"I can't respond to the issues raised because I have not been served," Wasuna told Nation Sport.

Outgoing organizing Secretary Judith 'Nyangi' Anyango however says the group has every right to call for cancellation of the elections.

"I am part of the group and I support them fully. We can't have predetermined elections with set qualifications to bar me from vying in the elections, yet I am very popular," said Anyango.

Gor Mahia held its nominations on July 17 where Rachier and media owner Sam Ocholla were unopposed and were consequently declared officials elect as Chairman and Secretary-General respectively. Other posts such as that of honorary treasurer and vice-chairperson had contenders and will be decided during the August 8 polls.