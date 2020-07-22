Gambia Confirms 19 Fresh Covid-19 Cases On Monday

Gambia's Health Ministry sources on Monday revealed that 19 new cases of covid-19 were registered, being the highest in a single day.

This brings the country's total number of infections to 112 with 57 recoveries, 4 deaths, 47 active cases, and 668 under quarantine.

The government had earlier announced compulsory use of face masks throughout the country effective Friday 24 July 2020.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health reported yesterday 37 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 8,985 positive cases, 6,044 recoveries, 174 deaths, 2,766 under treatment.