Gambia: Barrow Extends Condolences to the Family of Late Imam Alhajie Barham Jobe

22 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 21st July 2020 - His Excellency, Adama Barrow has received the sad news of the demise of Imam Barham Jobe of Serekunda, which occurred today, 21st July 2020.

On behalf of his government, the people of The Gambia and on his own behalf, President Barrow expresses his profound condolences to the family of the erudite scholar and religious leader, late Imam Alhajie Barham Jobe. Imam Jobe spent his life spreading the teachings of Islam, reconciling families, and promoting peace and social cohesion.

The President prays that Allah grants his soul eternal peace and make Jannahtul Firdausi his abode.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.