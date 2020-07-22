Gambia: Barrow Extends Condolences to the Family of Late Imam Alhajie Barham Jobe

State House, Banjul, 21st July 2020 - His Excellency, Adama Barrow has received the sad news of the demise of Imam Barham Jobe of Serekunda, which occurred today, 21st July 2020.

On behalf of his government, the people of The Gambia and on his own behalf, President Barrow expresses his profound condolences to the family of the erudite scholar and religious leader, late Imam Alhajie Barham Jobe. Imam Jobe spent his life spreading the teachings of Islam, reconciling families, and promoting peace and social cohesion.

The President prays that Allah grants his soul eternal peace and make Jannahtul Firdausi his abode.