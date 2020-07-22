Gambia: Well-Done State Intelligence Service

opinion

The news about the arrest of top irregular migration organisers in an operation headed by the State Intelligence Service(SIS) is indeed a welcoming development; hence they need to be commended for a job well-done.

The arrest of the top organisers with some young people who intended to embark on the dangerous route to Europe is a clear indication that the country's state intelligence service are on the right track. This is what the country has been yearning for since it gained independence in 1965; to have a robust intelligence service that is working 24 hours with a view to be monitoring some clandestine activities going on within the country.

It's unquestionable that since the change of government, the SIS under its current leadership has been playing a significant role towards the maintenance of peace and stability in the country. For example, they have negotiated and resolved lots of disputes in the country - from the Faraba incident to the teachers' strike and the Basori incident among others.

On the issue of migration, the menace is now a global problem as many countries including The Gambia are suffering from its effects, thus curtailing it will require concerted efforts from all countries that are facing these difficulties.

Yes it is true that the present government has provided the conducive environment for businessmen and women to explore their potentials but what is still missing is that the country needs more factories that can serve as avenues for employment opportunities for young people of this country.

We can't afford to continue losing our young people through this dangerous route to Europe. Certainly, inasmuch as our security personnel are doing their job in arresting top irregular migration organisers, we think it's paramount that those that are alleged to be part of these activities are taken to court in order to face justice so that it could serve as a deterrent to others.

We hope that these two suspects that were arrested by the country's state intelligence service will be taken to court. Migration and West Africa are indistinguishably linked. In fact, we cannot speak of one without the other. The region's progress has always been connected to the mobility of its inhabitants through various means.

Our young people should also grab the opportunity provided for them by the government. Currently, the YEP project among other projects are in town of which they could have access to if they apply for.

The International Organisation for Migration is also providing a lot of grants for not only 'back-way' returnees but also other youths that want to venture into business. We all know that there are a lot of risks involved in the back-way journey ranging from exploitation by smugglers to illegal detention among others.

"To say,'well done'to any bit of good work is to take hold of the powers which have made the effort and strengthen them beyond our knowledge