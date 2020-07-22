Gambia: Wallidan Supporters Club Mourns Alhaji Momodou Njie Aka Biri Biri the Greatest Gambian Footballer of All Times

ThIS condolences is extended to the entire Njie family, family of the late O.B. Conateh, all the veterans and current players of Wallidan FC and The Gambia National team, Seville FC Spain, B8901 Denmark, Derby County UK, The GFF, the Government and people of The Gambia and Senegal.

Gambians will forever be grateful to Alhaji Momodou Biri Njie for all that he had sacrificed for his country and it's people.

Alhaji Momodou Njie Biri was born a National icon and died a Legendary Icon. He is not only mourned nationally but internationally.

Alhaji Momodou Njie was not only an international footballer, he was a doting and loving father and husband to his wives and children. He was a dear friend to all and his face was always lit up with a welcoming smile.

Despite his status as the most decorated Gambian footballer and amongst the icons of African football greats, Biri Biri remained humble, approachable, funny and down to earth.

His love for country was proven beyond all reasonable doubt through this sacrifices ie deliberately taking a red card playing for Seville to be able to travel home to represent his country, footing the bill for all his travels to play for his beloveth, being separated from family while on holiday to represent his beloveth and many more.

No one has done for Gambian football more than what Biri Biri has done. He single handedly made The Gambia visible, recognised and respected in world football. That puts him right amongst the ranks of football greats like Pele, Cruyff, Eusebio, Maradona, Robson, Backenbaur, Banks etc. From small Banjul The Gambia to world football stage......that's how success is measured - one's impact in one's community! Biri Biri was a success!