Gambia: Omar Colley's Sampdoria to Clash With Genoa in Serie a Today

22 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Scorpions' captain Omar Colley's Sampdoria Football Club will clash with Genoa in their 2019-2020 Italian Serie A match today, Wednesday at 7.45pm.

Colley's side is currently sitting 13th spot in the Italian top flight league standings with 41 points after thirty-four league outings.

He and his club will combat to trounce Genoa to improve their status in the league table to stay in the country's top league for another season.

Meanwhile, Genoa Football Club is currently sitting one-place above safety in the Italian Serie A.

They will tussle to pummel Omar Colley's Sampdoria to fancy their chances of staying in the Italian Serie A for another season.

