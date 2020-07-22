Gambia: Assembly Ratifies Motion On Development Cooperation Between Gambia and Turkey

The National Assembly on Monday 20th July ratified a motion on development cooperation between the Republics of The Gambia and Turkey.

The motion was tabled by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara.

In tabling the motion, Minister Tangara reminded deputies that in this era of globalisation and increased competitiveness, no nation can develop effectively without implementing a clear strategy that seeks to foster and enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He said Gambia's diplomatic relations is anchored on the values of mutual respect and improved social and economic advancement since the advent of the new democratic dispensation of H.E. Adama Barrow.

Minister Tangara said the move was part of broader government efforts to revive diplomatic missions, renew and strengthen diplomatic ties with key development partners including Turkey.

The Foreign Minister further informed law makers that Turkey has been instrumental in the promotion of sustainable development in Africa particularly in The Gambia, in the area of capacity building among others. Currently, there is a signed MoU with Turkey in the fields of tourism, military cooperation and mutual abolition of visa for diplomatic passport holders.

The conclusion of the ratification process will open avenues for the implementation of projects in the fields of technical and financial cooperation in order to boost sustainable development in The Gambia.

Meanwhile, deputies also ratified a second motion on exchange of land plots for diplomatic missions. This was also tabled by Minister Tangara.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad