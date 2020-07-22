Gambia: FIFA President Sends Condolence On Late Biri Njie

22 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Messages of condolence continue to be received at Football House on the passing of Gambia's "All Time Best Footballer", late Alh Momodou Njie (Biri) who passed on Sunday 19th July 2020 in Dakar.

The latest message of condolences is been dispatched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino who writes through the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo to covey his deepest sympathy to the Gambia Football Federation, and to Biri Biri's family, his friends and loved ones.

"I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and Seville FC legend, Alhagie Momodo Njie, also known as Biri Biri. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss".

The FIFA Boss also chronicled the football icon as a National Hero who will forever remain in the hearts of the fans for his power, speed, physical prowess and goal scoring abilities.

"A true legend in Seville, where he defined an era, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed".

In conclusion, Infantino writes "We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time".

Meanwhile the body of the late Biri Njie has arrived in Banjul and would be laid to rest on Wednesday 22nd July 2020. The late football hero would be accorded a National Hommage at the Banjul Arch.

