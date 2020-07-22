South Africa: No More Excuses - Fess Up and Let's Fix This Place Together

opinion

Much has been said about the South African economy and its extremely poor growth prospects, primarily due to corruption. Way gone are the heady days of economic growth under Thabo Mbeki and the magnificent trajectory that Nelson Mandela put us on 26 years ago with our beautiful, non-racial democracy. For South Africa to get off its knees, it has to pivot. Right now. Here are five 'pivots' to get this magnificent but hugely troubled country back on track.

And yet, here we are, almost three decades later, post the 10 lost Zuma years, with many of his players occupying the same or similar positions, and we are wondering why the country is not moving forward, but intensely blaming our past for our current maladies. And of course, the hideous and painful legacy of apartheid will last in some shape and form for decades, but to blame it for our current level of unemployment and poor economic growth is to not face many of the harsh facts and realities at play. It is to not face the truth of where we currently find ourselves.

I despised apartheid and we all still have significant work ahead of us to create a far...