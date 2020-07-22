South Africa: Still No Clarity On Cape Town's Halted Central Line

analysis

Two additional train lines could resume services in Cape Town by August, said Bongisizwe Mpondo, the administrator of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. But the halted Central Line - one of the key lines in Cape Town - may see only a limited bus service operational by November.

Officials from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) faced tough questions in the Western Cape legislature on Tuesday afternoon, especially on the Central Line in Cape Town - where rail services leave a lot to be desired.

Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo, acting Western Cape Prasa manager Raymond Maseko and new Prasa Rail CEO Nosipho Damasane addressed the legislature's transport oversight committee on the strategy for the agency's turnaround plan. Previously, Mpondo had addressed journalists and Parliament on similar plans - but on a more national level. Read those plans here and here.

Tuesday's briefing was the first for Mpondo and Maseko to appear before this legislature. The Central Line, as usual, was a key topic. Services were suspended in October 2019 - for the second time in a year - and committee members from the provincial legislature wanted to know more about plans to resume operations on the...