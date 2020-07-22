South Africa: Time for Black Women to Lead in Higher Education

22 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Khaya Tyatya

The fact that females now comprise more than half of all doctoral graduates cannot, as a metric on its own, be considered 'transformation success' if African female participation in particular remains low.

The recent release of the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) report on recruitment, retention and progression of black (African, coloured and Indian) South African academics by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has opened a window of opportunity for the higher education sector and the country as a whole to have honest conversations about transformation.

The report has pulled together interesting insights on key aspects of higher education including building (or lack of) a pipeline of black researchers, the academic staff and rank profile of each university, conditions of service and progress in terms of institutional and sectoral strategies aimed at equity and redress.

However, the key insight, which the MTT noted as its most important observation and recommendation, was the extent of racism and sexism in higher education and its effect on alienating black women in particular. It stands out for me because black women must overcome societal patriarchy and socioeconomic barriers just to progress in higher education and once they've "made it", they still have to overcome racism...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

