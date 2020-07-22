South Africa: Covid-19 - Will Gauteng's Infection Explosion Peak Before September? Maybe

22 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said the epicentre province is peaking but provincial scientists model a September peak. Ferial Haffajee looks at the numbers and how movement may impact the three-city epidemic.

In Gauteng, the populous province of three cities, everybody now knows somebody who has had Covid-19 - by 22 July, detected cases will overshoot 140,000 and confirmed deaths are now at 1,042 people (may they all rest in peace). Put another way, one in three people with Covid-19 live in Gauteng.

On Monday, 20 July at a visit to the Nasrec field hospital and quarantine site, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Gauteng may be peaking as he moved his attention to KwaZulu-Natal where the infection's doubling rate suggests the next provincial surge of Covid-19's journey through South Africa.

Yet this slide shows that doctors who are modelling in Gauteng expect a long outbreak here with a peak only in September.

We sought to explore peak scenarios because Gauteng with 15 million people and responsible for 30% of GDP is key to how Covid-19 impacts South Africa.

The easing of the lockdown has caused the province's people and its economy of three cities to get into...

