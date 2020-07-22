South Africa: Covid-19 - Will Gauteng's Infection Explosion Peak Before September? Maybe

analysis

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said the epicentre province is peaking but provincial scientists model a September peak. Ferial Haffajee looks at the numbers and how movement may impact the three-city epidemic.

In Gauteng, the populous province of three cities, everybody now knows somebody who has had Covid-19 - by 22 July, detected cases will overshoot 140,000 and confirmed deaths are now at 1,042 people (may they all rest in peace). Put another way, one in three people with Covid-19 live in Gauteng.

On Monday, 20 July at a visit to the Nasrec field hospital and quarantine site, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Gauteng may be peaking as he moved his attention to KwaZulu-Natal where the infection's doubling rate suggests the next provincial surge of Covid-19's journey through South Africa.

Yet this slide shows that doctors who are modelling in Gauteng expect a long outbreak here with a peak only in September.

We sought to explore peak scenarios because Gauteng with 15 million people and responsible for 30% of GDP is key to how Covid-19 impacts South Africa.

