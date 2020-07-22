South Africa: UIF Relief Extended Until 15 August, Help for Self-Employed in the Making

analysis

Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund relief is extended by another six weeks to 15 August. That crucial public interest announcement was buried deep into the yada yada of Tuesday's employment and labour Special Adjustment Budget debate that seldom rose above pedestrian politicking.

It took nearly 18 minutes for Deputy Labour and Employment Minister Boitumelo Moloi to get to the public interest announcement, or 1,956 words into the 2,870 word speech, excluding salutations.

"We have taken the decision to similarly extend the Covid-19 Ters [Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme] benefit until the 15th of August 2020. The benefit structure and existing criteria remain the same. Applications for April and May will be closed by the end of July 2020, although applications already received for these two months will be processed."

It is strange that this public service announcement was not at the forefront of the minister's debate statement, given the hardship of the Covid-19 hard lockdown of five weeks from 27 March. And given the continued depressed livelihoods as the lockdown - now on Day 118 - kneecaps labour-rich sectors like tourism and hospitality with movement restrictions, a curfew and the renewed booze ban, while the informal sector also struggles.

The Unemployment Insurance...