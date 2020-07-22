South Africa: Mamokgethi Phakeng Has Shaken the Edifice(s) of White Social Certification

22 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

There were people who did not want Mamokgethi Phakeng to be appointed as University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor, and they have not stopped their resistance. Her appointment violated the sacred edifice of social certification -- that which gave whites licence to dominate -- and soiled the souls of dead white men who turn in their graves at the sight of a smart, intelligent, outspoken and courageous black woman as vice-chancellor.

A special council meeting of the University of Cape Town held on 24 April 2020, reportedly deliberated a "damning report" on the university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. The report alleged that the vice-chancellor had a "problematic and divisive leadership" which was, now, at "the centre of a raging controversy" at the institution.

This development is stunning, though not surprising. South Africa has entered a dangerous phase of politics. A politics of emboldenment, the circling of wagons, and a "fight back" based on spurious claims of bullying, and gripes that are, at their base, about white people (not all), realising that they are no longer in power. There is, also, a growing unrest among millions of young people that white people, from the cricketing establishment to landowners, have been given a...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

