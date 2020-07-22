South Africa: New UCT Council Chair Moves to Calm Turbulent Climate and Relationships

22 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Babalwa Ngonyama praised embattled Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng for leading the institution 'with a clear vision', adding she had taken the office 'at a time of great change'.

Newly elected UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama has set the tone and vision at the start of her tenure in a statement which comes in the aftermath of a painful controversy involving Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and UCT Ombud Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa.

Addressing the UCT Community in a 21 July statement, Ngonyama said that as chair of the council she would protect the integrity of the university's governance processes "without fear or favour".

Ngonyama said that the council respected the independence of the Office of the Ombud but that her 2019 report had revealed "concerns pertaining to institutional culture challenges, notably around the issue of bullying".

"Dedicated attention," said Ngonyama, would be paid to "all the matters raised in the report" adding that as chair, she had engaged with Makamandela-Mguqulwa.

"We committed to work together to move the university forward in a unified way, especially around enhancing the university's governance and institutional culture," said Ngonyama.

The new council chair praised embattled VC Phakeng for leading the institution "with a clear vision", adding she had taken...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

