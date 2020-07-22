South Africa: The Looming Brexit Cliff - What It Means for South Africa

opinion

SA exporters will need to immediately develop plans to minimise the almost certain disruptions to existing logistical arrangements.

On 30 June 2020, the United Kingdom and the European Union passed a final threshold. Although the UK formally left the EU on 31 January in terms of the Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and UK, that agreement provided for a transition phase until 31 December this year which could be extended for a further period if both parties agreed to an extension by 30 June.

One of the objectives of the transition phase was to allow the parties time to conclude a Free Trade Agreement. Although there have been a series of scheduled talks, not much progress has been made in getting to an agreement. Negotiating trade agreements is famously complex, politically and technically, and typically takes years of negotiation.

There are many very difficult issues that remain unresolved but it would appear three principal matters are holding up progress, namely resolving the Northern Ireland Protocol (to prevent a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland - at present, the Withdrawal Agreement places Northern Ireland within the EU's customs union and effectively establishes an EU customs border in...