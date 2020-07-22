South Africa: The Government Is Failing Its People On Mental Health

opinion

Our government was never ready for the mental health fallout from Covid-19.

In early May, the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (Sadag) sent out a release about the influx of calls it had been getting since the start of lockdown in late March.

"Many callers are stressed about a combination of issues including the spread of Covid-19, finances, relationship problems, job security, grief, gender based violence and trauma," said the organisation.

As a mentally ill person myself, I knew immediately that this was going to take a toll on us all. This seemed like an obvious connection to make. Put people in isolation, take away their privileges and freedom, add the fact that there's an invisible virus out there trying to kill them and the people they love; there is going to be an emotional and mental reaction.

Speak to anyone you know, whether they were diagnosed with a mental illness before lockdown or not, they will tell you they were, and quite possibly still are, struggling.

Initially, I was proud of the measures the government was taking to protect our people. Stringent lockdown measures. Setting up various methods of communication so that people could reach out in case...