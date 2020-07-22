South Africa: Schools Feel the Covid-19 Economic Crunch

analysis

South Africa's economic outlook is grim and with more expected job cuts as companies try to navigate the Covid-19 storm, many households and families are struggling to keep up with school fees payments.

Sixty percent of South Africa's public schools are non-fee paying and the remaining 40% is said to have a healthy dose of financial backing from parents, communities, donors and other income-generating avenues.

The havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic has seen many households lose income, inadvertently affecting parents' ability to meet their children's educational needs.

After 50 years of nurturing some of SA's internationally recognised talents in the arts such as Charlize Theron, Kitty Phetla, Karen Zoid and Anele Mdoda, the National School of the Arts (NSA) faces a financial crisis.

"We face the challenge because we are simply not getting in enough school fees. Currently, over 40% of our parents are unable to pay," said Brenda Sakellarides, the school's art director.

Although the NSA's financial problems did not start with the emergence of the novel coronavirus, Sakellarides told Daily Maverick that the pandemic has severely strained the school's finances.

"Before Covid-19, based on 2019 figures, about 37% of our parents were unable to pay fees, 18.5%...