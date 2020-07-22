Western Sahara: Conasadh Expresses Its Concern Over Saharawi Political Prisoner's Situation in Moroccan Prisons

22 July 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu — The Saharawi National Commission for Human Rights (CONASADH) expressed deep concern over the mistreatment of the Saharawi political prisoners in Moroccan jails by the Moroccan occupation authorities, preventing them te medical assistance and necessary treatments during this period in which the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic is spreading.

CONASADH called on the Moroccan regime to respect the relevant international treaties and the requirements of international humanitarian law and its competence in the Geneva Conventions regarding the situation of the Saharawi political prisoners, the Gdeim Izik group.

It has also demanded the Moroccan occupation "to comply with Article 6 of the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, as well as the requirements of article 67 of the same treaty, which obliges the occupation authorities to take into account that the accused is not one of its citizens. "

In the same context, she reiterated its firm solidarity with the fight and patience of the Saharawi political prisoners of the Gdeim Izik group against the systematic terror policy carried out by the Moroccan occupier. "

CONASADH called on the UN, the Security Council, regional organizations (the African Union, the European Union and the International Committee of the Red Cross) and international non-governmental organizations to take urgent measures to protect Sahrawis political prisoners in Moroccan prisons from the risks of Covid-19 contagion, and therefore, comply with the requirements of international human rights law and international humanitarian law mentioned in the Geneva Conventions.

CONASADH President Abba Al-Haissen expressed, during his participation last Tuesday in the work of the 66th session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, his concern about the danger posed by the spread of the coronavirus in the occupied areas of the Sahrawi Republic, which threatens the lives of the Sahrawi population, in particular, the Sahrawi political prisoners in Moroccan prisons. SPS

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

