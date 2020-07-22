Kenya: FKF Forms Committee to Plan New Top Flight League

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has proposed the formation of a transitional committee to chart the way forward for the new league.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, Dan Aduda from Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks chairman Robert Maoga, Zoo's Ken Ochieng and Col Erick Oloo from Ulinzi Stars will seat in the committee, whose mandate is to plan on the future of the Kenyan top league from next season.

Kenyan Premier League's mandate to run the top-tier expires in September and the federation has already taken over.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa and his team have been keen to manage the top flight and have been on record saying KPL's contract won't be renewed once it runs out.

The committee has been mandated with drafting proposals on how the FKF Premier League will be run post-KPL, including the possibility of clubs voting for an independent chairman to lead the new league body.

Wednesday's Zoom meeting was attended by 17 FKF Premier league clubs that included Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima, KCB, Tusker, Mathare United, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, Gor Mahia, Posta Rangers, AFC Leopards, Bandari, Zoo Kericho, Wazito, Nzoia Sugar, Bidco United, recently promoted Nairobi City Stars and Kisumu AllStars were represented in the meeting. Sofapaka was the only club that was absent.

Mwendwa also disclosed the details of the BetKing Kenya sponsorship deal to Premier League clubs.

Under the partnership, BetKing Kenya will disburse payment to FKF in batches every season.

Sh12 million will be wired to FKF upon or within seven days of the signing of this agreement, Sh69, 333,400 one month prior to the official kick-off of the season, Sh69, 333, 300 on or before the end of the third month of the season and Sh 69, 333, 300 on or before the end of the sixth month of the season.

During the meeting, the president further reiterated the federation's support to women's football by committing to channel FKF's license fee of Sh10 million, from the deal to the Women Premier League (WPL).