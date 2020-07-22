Kenya: Family of Slain Journalist Seeks Compensation

The family of slain journalist William Munuhe is keen on pursuing compensation even after the arrest of the suspected Rwanda genocide mastermind Felicien Kabuga.

Munuhe, a freelance journalist whose death was linked to Mr Kabuga, was killed in 2003.

His family has never rested easy after his demise threw them into disarray and suffering for close to two decades. His elder brother Josephat Muriithi, who spoke to the Nation, said Munuhe's death was followed by a series of misfortunes in the family, including the death of his father, Nicholus Gichuki, and his twin sister, Elizabeth Nyambura.

Mr Muriithi said the family believes that their kin was betrayed by officers in the police force who were aware of his operations in trying to help the arrest of Mr Kabuga.

Mr Munuhe was killed on January 14, 2003, on the day he was supposed to meet Mr Kabuga in a scheme orchestrated by the FBI.

In their push for justice, Mr Muriithi filed a case on behalf of his family before the High Court in Nakuru, seeking to have the court declare that the government failed in its duty to protect the life of his brother.

However, Mr Muriithi called on well-wishers and human rights bodies to help him prosecute the matter.

The case which was mentioned Wednesday before Justice Joel Ngugi will be mentioned on September 23.