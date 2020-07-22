Malawi: Chakwera Hires Former Malawi Police Chief for State House Job - Kachama Deputy Chief Ofstaff

22 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera has hired former Malawi Police Services (MPS) Inspector General Dr Lesten Kachama as deputy chief of staff for State Residences.

Kachama is regarded as one of the finest police IGs in the country but was unceremoniously removed from his position by former president Peter Mutharika.

State Residences chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga has confirmed of the appointment.

However, there has been an uproar in social media platforms as some section of society is accusing Chakwera of hiring people from his tribe, the Chewa.

Both Kapondamgaga and Kachama are from central region where Chakwera comes from.

Chakwera's head of security detail is also from the central region.

The MCP and Tonse Alliance accused the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the presidential campaign of tribalism, regionalism and nepotism among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.