South Africa: Members of Parliament Debate Cooperative Governance Budget Vote

document

Participating in the Budget Vote debate of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, said they visited municipalities in their oversight responsibilities, and as the committee, they see "first-hand the conquered frontiers and progress, on the one hand, as well as the unmet challenges and utter stagnation, on the other hand".

She said they met practitioners and stakeholders on both sides of the divide, those that are propelling municipalities on a trajectory of excellence and sound performance, as well as those that are inhibiting and haemorrhaging these institutions to failure.

According to Ms Muthambi, while there is excellence somewhere, for example the case of a municipality that has achieved a clean audit for several years, there is mediocrity somewhere else, where an entity of the state has failed to address the water problems in a ward for more than a year. So, she said, it is in this context of the good, the bad and the ugly that we approach this debate on the Budget Vote.

She said: "Yes while we were dealing with the good and the bad of local government, the ugly of the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. However, unlike the guns and dynamite of the once popular Western movie "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly", we need to apply resolve, hard work, innovation, common sense and team work to overcome the dismal realities we are confronted with."

She said as the committee they welcome the Special Adjustment Budget for the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in particular the proposed upward adjustment, from R96.2 billion to R107.1 billion, in the overall budget of the Department of Cooperative Governance.

She said the department is at the heart of the national Covid-19 response in two ways. First, it is responsible for the implementation of the Disaster Management Regulations, which are guiding the country through the various stages of the national lockdown. The regulations give effect to President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a national state of disaster in South Africa on 15 March 2020, following the declaration of the global Covid-19 pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

As the committee, Ms Muthambi said they are determined to ensure accountability in relation to the spending of Covid-19 funds by municipalities. Some municipalities have been in the spotlight for abusing these funds. "We have already called some of these municipalities to come to Parliament to account. We also came out and demanded accountability when we heard the heartbreaking stories of councillors who looted food parcels meant for poor households," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Muthambi urged the National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance to intensify the monitoring of Covid-19-related expenditure by municipalities to ensure that there is no spending on salaries and other non-Covid-19-related expenditure.

She said as the committee they have agreed on an oversight plan, and a programme, to address the identified challenges, including ensuring that the entities responsible for supporting local government are fulfilling their commitments. For example, the South African Local Government Association must intensify the extraction of accountability from member municipalities.

"The Office of the Auditor-General is also starting to implement the provisions of the amended Public Audit Act, which empowers it to refer material irregularities to appropriate authorities for investigation. It also provides the office with remedial powers, including the recovery of money lost because of the irregularities."

Although the majority of members supported the adjustment budget, however, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Christian Democratic Party rejected the adjusted budget. They highlighted corruption in the municipalities and the recent the negative audit outcomes report for the 2018/19 financial year that has been released by the Auditor-General, as grounds for their rejection of the budget They argued that worst of all, there are no consequences for corruption.