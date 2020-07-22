Rwanda: City of Kigali in Rwf30 Billion Deficit for Drainages

As the rainy season approaches, the City of Kigali says that it faces a Rwf30 billion funding shortfall for rehabilitating and expanding several drainages that usually cause flooding in the country's capital.

The rainy season, which begins in September usually causes floods.

Dr. Ernest Nsabimana, the Vice Mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Urbanization and Infrastructure told The New Times that over 40 drainages need rehabilitation and expansion.

"Even though we have conducted feasibility studies for only four drainages of these, estimates show that we lack at least Rwf30 billion to build all the 40 drainages," he said.

Nsabimana added that the feasibility studies that they are currently undertaking will determine the exact cost for all the drainages.

The drainages with completed feasibility studies include two in the Gatsata sector of Gasabo District with 1, 392 km, and 1,795 km respectively.

"These two drainages in the Gatsata sector require Rwf2.5 billion and Rwf1.2 billion respectively so as to be constructed," he said.

"But we are yet to get this budget. We are trying to mobilize funds for construction."

The drainages with completed studies but have no funding include 2200 km drainage in Kagarama Sector of Kicukiro District that needs Rwf756.9 million and the 1400 km drainage in Nyarugunga Sector that needs Rwf416.6 million.

In Gasabo, rehabilitation and expansion of at least 13 drainages has been halted by funding constraints.

There are also 10 and 13 drainages in Nyarugenge and Kicukiro districts, which face financing constraints, the City of Kigali said.

"So in order to rehabilitate the rest, we have been looking for other partners and sponsors that protect the environment," he said.

The City of Kigali budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was slashed by 19 percent due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, thus slowing down the implementation of some projects.

Nsabimana said that Rwanda Water Resources Board and Rwanda Environment Management Authority and Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) have funded some drainages being constructed.

Construction of Mpazi drainage ongoing

Mpazi drainage that has been causing floods in Nyabugogo area is being constructed and will be completed at the beginning of next year before April.

The Rwf2.5 billion project is expected to improve the area's resilience to flooding.

Recently Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, the Minister for Environment urged all real estate developers to embrace rainwater harvesting within two months ahead of the upcoming rainy season, which begins in September as another measure to curb imminent floods.

