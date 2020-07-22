Namibia: 'I Acted in Self-Defence'

A NAMIBIA Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) employee, Natalia Isak, who was seen manhandling a colleague in a video clip that went viral on social media last week, claims she acted in self-defence.

The colleague has since opened a criminal case against her at the police.

She says the commotion started after she, office manager Jarmaine Mbako and another employee were served with suspension letters on 16 July.

They were suspended for "disruption" after they allegedly questioned the legality of the appointment of interim executive director Reinhardt Gärtner.

Isak yesterday said the suspension was unlawful and that the management of NCAA wanted to use her as a tool to intimidate fellow staff members to remain silent.

She said after being served with the notice of suspension, she was kicked out of the office by management, which included the chief financial officer, whom she is seen charging at in the video clip.

Isak said before her outburst, she was first manhandled by another male colleague until her cellphone fell.

This, she said, made her angry.

"I felt threatened by the chief financial officer and grabbed him by the neck. I was really angry. I did not have control of what happened to me. At the time it was just an act of defending myself to get access to my personal belongings. I apologise sincerely for the way I behaved in that video. I don't encourage violence," Isak said.

She said she will approach the High Court urgently to seek her reinstatement.

DO NOT SUSPEND

Meanwhile, minister of works and transport John Mutorwa on Monday ordered the board of the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority [NCAA] not to suspend Isak.

The minister directed this in a letter to NCAA chairperson Kosmos Egumbo, dated 20 July 2020.

The letter also copied president Hage Geingob in.

Mutorwa advised the board to read Isak's 16-page letter circulated on social media last week objectively and not emotionally.

He said the board should institute an external and independent committee or panel to investigate Isak's complaints and previous complaints raised with the ministry.

Some of the issues contained in Isak's letter were discussed at his meeting with the board on 28 May this year, he said.

Two months after the meeting, his directive at the meeting was, however, allegedly not taken seriously or was ignored by the board "for reasons that are not clear to me".

The minister implored the board to ensure that any person occupying the position of NCAA executive director is competent enough and professionally well-qualified to execute the duties and responsibilities of the organisation.

It is not clear whether the board will lift Isak's suspension.

Hilda Basson Namundjebo, board spokesperson, said the board was expected to sit until late yesterday to discuss the matter.