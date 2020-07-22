Mozambique: 29 More Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — A further 29 cases of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed in Mozambique, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health.

Since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 48,653 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 866 of them in the previous 24 hours. 794 of these tests took place in public facilities, and 72 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 197 were from Maputo city, 133 from Gaza, 119 from Sofala, 98 from Niassa, 84 from Inhambane, 75 from Nampula, 69 from Manica, 47 from Zambezia, 21 from Cabo Delgado, 19 from Tete and four from Maputo province.

837 of these tests were negative, and 29 were positive, raising the total number of coronavirus cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to 1,536.

25 of the new cases are Mozambicans and four are foreigners (the release did not give their nationalities). 21 were men or boys and eight were women or girls. One case was a child under the age of five. Two were adolescents aged between 15 and 24, and the rest were adults aged between 25 and 64.

Seven cases were from Lichinga, capital of Niassa province, and another seven were from Nampula (one from Nampula city, and six from the port of Nacala). Nine cases were from Maputo city, and one from the neighbouring city of Matola.

There were two cases from Mossurize district in Manica, two cases from Xai-Xai, capital of Gaza province, and one case from Tete city.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 29 cases have gone into home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Two patients with Covid-19 who had been under hospital care were discharged in the past 24 hours, one in Nampula and one in Maputo city. Both must continue to undergo home isolation. This leaves four patients hospitalised - two in Maputo city, one in Nampula and one in Tete.

One more patient made a complete recovery from Covid-19. This raises the number of recoveries to 506.

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of the positive cases, by the province where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 394; Nampula, 372; Maputo province, 279; Maputo city, 260; Tete, 48; Inhambane, 42; Zambezia, 36; Gaza, 34; Sofala, 32; Niassa, 27; Manica, 12. The four worst hit provinces (Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Maputo province and city) account for 85 per cent of all diagnosed coronavirus cases.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 1,536 confirmed cases, of which 506 have made a complete recovery and 1,017 are active cases. 13 Covid-19 patients have died, 11 from the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.