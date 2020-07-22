Angola: Covid-19 - Projections Predict Increase in Cases

Luanda — The trend in projections warns of an increase in cases of infection by Covid-19 in the coming months, if the population disrespects prevention measures, said on Tuesday the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

The study, he said, showed that the curve of the disease may still extend in the coming months if the population does not comply with preventive methods, at a time when the country already has 779 confirmed positive cases, including 30 deaths.

"If these preventive measures are observed, the curve could be flattened out," he said during the Covid-19 epidemiological update session in the last 24 hours.

In case of permanent non-compliance with the use of face mask, hand washing, crowding and other recommended measures, it will take the National Health System to its limits and may reach sanitary chaos.

He recalled that the health system is already struggling with problems in the treatment of transmissible and non transmissible diseases such as tuberculosis, hiv/aids, malaria, typhoid fever, and others.

Angola has 779 positive cases, 528 active, of which 14 are in critical condition, with invasive mechanical ventilation, three with the need for hemodialysis, 221 recovered, and 30 deaths.