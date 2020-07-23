Nigeria: Wages Commission Commences Pay Comparability Survey in States

Hillato/Wikimedia
(file photo).
23 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission has commenced pay comparability survey of the states' public services to aid data-based planning at subnational level.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary of the commission, Emma Njoku quoted the Acting Chairman, National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, as giving this hint during a workshop organised by the Compensation Department of the Commission to kick-off the Pay Comparability Survey of the States' Public Services.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Engr. David Nyikyaa, the Acting Chairman noted that data generated from the survey will go a long way in providing comprehensive data on pay information in the public sector of the economy.

The Acting Director, Compensation Department, Mr Chiadi Adighiogu explained that the survey is aimed at obtaining data on the patterns and levels of remuneration of personnel in the states and the local government area of the Federation.

Mr. Adighiogu said that, for the phase one of the survey, 12 states have been selected for the survey; the remaining state will be covered in the second phase of the survey.

The Pay Comparability Survey of the Public Services of the States of the Federation is part of the Commission's Electronic Data Management System, (EDMS) Capital Project.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion
War of Words Erupts Over Nigerian Service Chiefs, Insecurity

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.