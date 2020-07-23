Nigeria: Coronavirus Infections in Nigeria Exceed 38,000

@NCDCgov/Twitter
Nigeria's Covid-19 figures, July 22, 2020.
23 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria have raised the nationwide tally to 38,344, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 543 more COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities were recorded in the country on Wednesday.

The new figure of infections shows a slight decrease from the 576 cases reported on Tuesday.

Nigeria has averaged over 500 cases per day in almost two weeks

The death toll in the country rose to 813 while a total of 15,815 patients have recovered from the virus.

There are 21,716 active case in Nigeria.

The NCDC said the new cases were reported in 15 states including "Lagos-180 FCT-86 Kaduna-56 Edo-47 Ondo-37 Kwara-35 Ogun-19 Rivers-19 Kano-17 Ebonyi-16 Enugu-16 Delta-7 Bayelsa-4 Bauchi-3 Abia-1."

About 247, 825 people have been tested for the virus in a country of over 200 million people.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease with a total tally of 13,806 infections and 177 deaths. Almost 2, 000 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Nigeria's commercial nerve is followed by the nation's capital, Abuja, with 3, 297 infections, and 40 deaths. Oyo has since displaced Kano to become the third state with the largest caseload with 2, 219, and 20 deaths.

Zamfara reported a single case on Tuesday after going more than 50 days without an infection.

Health experts believe there is gross undercount of positive cases in Nigeria, questioning the government's ability to increase its testing capacity especially after new symptoms of loss of senses of smell and taste emerged.

On April 28, the Nigerian government announced its target of testing at least two million people within the next three months.

The ambitious 90 days' target will elapse on July 28, yet the country is yet to cover 20 per cent of the two million.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.