Kenya: Rare Giraffe in Danger As Lake Baringo Engulfs Island Sanctuary

22 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Florah Koech

The existence of an endangered species of giraffe on Longicharo Island in Baringo County is under further threat after more than 100 acres of the sanctuary were submerged following a drastic increase in water levels in Lake Baringo.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT) moved the Rothschild's giraffe (formerly the Baringo Giraffe) to the Longicharo Island in the middle of Lake Baringo in 2009 to protect the endangered species from poaching.

But following a downpour in the area, the lake's water levels have risen drastically, swallowing more than 100 acres of the island where the eight giraffes graze and live.

80 ACRES SWALLOWED

Lake Baringo Senior Warden Jackson Komen says out of the initial 188 acres, only 15 are left, with some 80 acres swallowed in a span of just four months.

Mr Komen hinted that the Lake has increased from 236 square kilometres in 2015 to approximately 260 square kilometres currently, posing a threat to the eight Islands and homesteads surrounding the lake.

Rongena Island, one of the seven Islands in the lake, has been swallowed up completely. The other islands -- Kokwa, Samatian, Devils, Lokoros, Parmolos and Longicharo -- which also host other wildlife, are shrinking by the day.

Mr Komen said the giraffes are not able to feed properly after their habitat reduced, limiting movement of wildlife.

NOT AQUATIC ANIMALS

"Giraffes are not aquatic animals. Due to flooding in the Lake, their habitat is becoming marshy, making them unable to feed properly. The vegetation, including the acacia trees and indigenous tree species have dried up due to flooding, thus reducing the vegetation cover," the warden said.

However, Mr Komen said that plans are underway to relocate the Rothschild's giraffe to the 19,000-hectare Ruko conservancy on the mainland.

"The shrinking of the island started last year, but it has accelerated this year because of the heavy rains," NRT county director Aloise Naitira said.

Mr Naitira said they are working together with the county government and KWS to relocate the wildlife to the mainland.

"We're still preparing the holding pens because the giraffes have to be held in pens after relocation for some time before they get used to the new environment," the director said.

