Kenya: Good News for County Workers As SRC Approves a 7pc Pay Rise

County government employees have a reason to smile after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) approved their pay increase.

The workers, employed under county public service boards and county assembly public service boards, will see a rise of up to seven per cent after the SRC completed the annual pay review.

They become the first public servants to get a pay rise this year, even as others, like teachers, wait for the implementation of the last phase of a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2016.

The workers will get a raise of up to Sh2,170 - depending on their job groups - starting this month.

The money is expected in their bank accounts from the end of this week. The raise will see the public wage bill increase to Sh830 billion.

WAGE BILL

"As at financial year 2018/19, the public sector wage bill was Sh795 billion. In the just-ended 2019/20 financial year, the estimated total public sector wage bill is Sh830 billion," the SRC said in its response to queries made by the Nation.

Employees in job Group A, the lowest rank in the counties, will now be paid Sh14,150 a month, up from Sh13,250. Those in job group S, the highest rank affected by the reviews, will now earn an extra Sh2,390 to make it Sh197,800.

The modest raise will be enjoyed by more than 190,000 workers. Since 2013, counties have seen their workforce double, the commission said.

The SRC added that the pay review would not affect governors, their deputies, ward representatives and county executives as a case on the matter is still pending in court.

PAY REVIEW AGREEMENT

The latest pay review is the last under a 2017 agreement that was staggered over four years to ease a cash burden on the 47 devolved governments while ensuring employees are appropriately compensated for inflation.

Counties recorded a 20 per cent rise in their wage bill in the nine months to March this year, to stand at Sh120.26 billion, the latest data from the Controller of Budget shows.

The figure accounts for close to 70 per cent of county government spending. This is in stark contrast to the Sh48.9 billion they used on development, reflecting the wage burden they bear.

The SRC, however, did not touch the house allowances, maintaining them from the 2015 formula which saw workers in Nairobi getting hefty house allowances of up to Sh100,000, followed by those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Malindi, Eldoret, Kitale, Thika and Kisii getting between Sh3,125 and Sh70,000.

Those in the other 37 counties earn between Sh2,500 and Sh60,000 in monthly house allowances.

The SRC also maintained other perks including commuter allowances, which will continue to be paid under the 2006 transport policy circular, the hardship allowance, which will continue to be paid under the 2015 circular and the daily subsistence allowance to be paid under the 2017 circular.

The raise comes at a time when workers are facing frequent salary delays due to late disbursements by the National Treasury.