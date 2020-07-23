Kenyan International Wants to Extend Nkana Stay

Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed has talked up the possibility of extending his stay at Zambian giants Nkana.

This is after he failed to sign for Sofapaka who have been engaging him for the past two months after his contract at Nkana expired at the end of June.

Mohammed has been plying his trade at the Kitwe based club for the past two seasons after parting ways with record champions Gor Mahia in 2018.

"For now I am not sure where I will play next season. I will be travelling to Zambia next week to negotiate a new contract with Nkana, but I am not sure whether we will reach an agreement or not.

I had planned to join Sofapaka, but we also didn't agree on contractual terms. If Nkana will give me a new contract then I will continue playing for them, but if that doesn't materialise then I will come back and decide on the way forward," he said.

However, he didn't reveal how he will travel to Zambia given that the ban on international travels is still on course due the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa confirmed that they were interested in Mohammed, but they have since abandoned any negotiations after the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

"Yes I wanted him to sign for us but we didn't agree and we left it at that. We have started the process of negotiations with players we are interested in and we will declare them publicly as our players after signing them," said Kalekwa.

Zambian clubs Lusaka Dynamos and Tanzanian bigwigs Azam and Young Africans (Yanga) are among the teams rumored to be eyeing the centre back, who captained Kenya to the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup victory on home soil.

Mohammed also enjoyed a stint with Albanian club FK Tirana, and is among the most capped players at Gor Mahia.